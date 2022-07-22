The encampment at Bretton Park. Photo: Stuart Cave.

A large number of caravans arrived at Bretton Park on Wednesday, less than three months after being moved on from the site and leaving a significant amount of rubbish behind.

Mr Bristow is a supporter of the government’s new Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act that was introduced this year to give officers increased powers to deal with unauthorised encampments.

The act has created a new criminal offence of residing with a vehicle on land without permission. The new offence has been committed when someone causes significant damage, disruption or distress in the conditions described. It also includes a new power of arrest and the power for police to seize the vehicles of those committing it.

He said: “We now have another unauthorised traveller encampment that has appeared at Bretton Park. The second time in three months. In April, it meant the cancellation of family events and clean up costs

“Police now have the powers to treat this as a criminal act. We now need action.”

Cambridgeshire Police has confirmed it is “liaising with the relevant local authority about any support required.”