Bretton Community Festival to go ahead as Travellers leave Peterborough park

The group had been on the park for four days.
By Ben Jones
Published 30th Jun 2023, 12:18 BST- 1 min read

Bretton Festival will be going ahead as planned on Saturday (July 1) after a group of Travellers left Bretton Park.

The group left on Thursday evening at around 5:15pm (June 29) after being issued with a section 60 eviction notice under the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994.

The notice also prohibits any return to the location within the next 12 months.

A new barrier in place at Bretton Park.A new barrier in place at Bretton Park.
A new barrier in place at Bretton Park.
The group first arrived on Monday (June 26) night and are believed to have damaged a barrier to gain access to the site. That barrier has now been replaced by the council.

The issue of the encampment was even raised at Prime Minister’s Questions by MP Paul Bristow as he pushed the prime minister to ask the police to use the powers available to them to evict the group.

Bretton Community Festival will take place on the park on Saturday and will will feature a variety of activities for the community, including stalls, food vendors, fairground rides, a climbing wall, laser tag, a barrel train and 50p rides for children and many more.

