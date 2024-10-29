Objections must be received by December 6.

Peterborough City Council has advertised its intentions to grant a 125-year lease of land at Werrington Fields to Ken Stimpson Academy at Staniland Way.

The notice of intended disposal of open space land has been published following a decision of the city council’s cabinet in which it voted to send the debate over the future of the field’s for a debate in front of full council.

A decision over whether or not to fence the area of land- equivalent to the size of eight football pitches- outside of Ken Stimpson Academy has divided residents and the school/ the Four Cs Academy Trust.

Werrington Fields protest outside the Town Hall before the cabinet meeting.

Headteacher Damian Whales has told residents seeking to keep the fields as shared use that a compromise is off the table as the land is solely for educational use.

The school has not allowed its pupils to use the fields for the past five years due to safeguarding concerns.

A date for this meeting is yet to be confirmed, however, this will not take place until December at the earliest as the deadline for objections to be submitted the end of the business day on December 6.

Area C is in red and the land proposed to be fenced off.

The plan of the affected land can be inspected at Werrington Library, at the reception of the Town Hall between 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday as well as online as www.peterborough.gov.uk/werrington-fields.

Any person wishing to submit an objection should email [email protected] or send a letter to the Director of Legal and Governance and Monitoring Officer at Peterborough City Council, Sand Martin House, Bittern Way, Fletton Quays, Peterborough PE2 8TY.

Objections must quote reference ESJ/2631466.