Anglian Water have said they still have no plans for a hosepipe ban this summer – despite the driest summer for more than 30 years.

While some areas of the country have already had restrictions put in place stopping them using hosepipes – and the fact that the east of England is the driest area in the country – Anglian Water has said there is currently no need for bans in Peterborough and the surrounding area.

However, residents are being urged to use water carefully.

An Anglian Water spokesperson said: “The last eight months have been the driest since 1976. East Anglia received just one fifth of the rain we’d expect in July.

“We operate in the driest region in the country, so conserving water and protecting against drought is what we do every day. Currently our reservoir levels are stable, at around 80% full. Our underground aquifers are in reasonable shape too, at around average or just below average for the time of year.

“As things stand, we have no hosepipe bans currently in place across our region and no plans for them this summer. We'll keep watching river levels very closely, as the forecast for this month remains dry and warm.

“Protecting the environment is as important to us as conserving our customers’ water supply. It’s why we invest millions every year fixing leaks and planning for a drier future, because we know there’s going to be more people here, but fewer raindrops to go round. It’s also why we’re urging people to step up and save water now to make sure we have enough for us and the environment today, tomorrow, next month and next summer. If this coming winter is as dry as last year, we will be in much more serious position come spring.

“Our message remains the same: use water wisely, whatever the weather.”