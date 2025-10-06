Anglers in Peterborough celebrate 'victory for all' as seals relocated from River Nene to coastal areas

Anglers in Peterborough have celebrated the news that seals have been rescued from waterways in Peterborough and returned to their natural habitat on the coast.

For a number of years, anglers from the Peterborough and District Angling Association have fought for seals that have found themselves or been released into the River Nene to be rescued and taken back to their natural habitat.

The association raised a number of concerns about seals in local waterways, including the drastic impact on the fish stocks, as well as the danger to people and the wellbeing of the seals themselves.

In relation to the fish stocks, the drop has been described as ‘dire’ and ‘unprecedented.’ A fish survey of the River Nene, carried out by the Environment Agency in February, showed a significant drop in fish population levels in most areas on the Nene compared to when they were last surveyed and there were no presence of seals. The report noted that the River Nene has nowhere for larger fish to escape high level predation from seals.

Thanks to their work with a number of partner agencies, including the International Zoo Veterinary Group and Marine and Wildlife Rescue, the remaining seals that were living in the Nene have been safely rescued and returned to RSPCA East Winch in Norfolk and subsequently released on the coast in locations with established seal colonies.

In the last three years, there were four seals in the Nene and in the last two weeks the final remaining two were safely netted, assessed and re-released.

Peterborough and District Angling Association Rob Harris said: “It’s been a long term issue and good to get the best resolution for everyone.

"This has not just been about the fish stocks but the seals as well as the safety of people. In a deteriorating fish stock seals get very hungry and become more aggressive with people. All guidance seal specialists are that you should stay away from them, which is very difficult in an urban environment such as Peterborough.

“It is a great feeling that as a group of volunteers at an angling club that have helped to achieve this result and to tackle this from the point of for what is best for the seals, fish, people and the environment.

“You see the seals get safely home with its colony in the sea and it just feels like the right place for it to be.

“Every ecology has its balance and what you can’t have is an overwhelmingly large predator in a small environment; one that predates (eats faster than the supply is replenished) above the level of its environment. You couldn’t put a shark in a fish tank.”

The job now turns to replenish fish stocks that have taken a severe hit from years of seal predation. Adult seals eat around seven pounds of fish every day.

Anglers anticipates that this is a process that could take as long as 20 or 30 years.

Rob added: “It’s going to be a very long battle, we are talking decades to recover. We are talking fish stocks and adults broodfish. There will be some natural recruitment but there will be some artificial restocking. Breeding populations being rebuilt will tale decades. It’s a long way back but we have started the journey.”