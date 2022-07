Emergency services were called to a collision involving two cars on Oundle Road last night.

Police, fire and ambulance services were all called to the incident, which happened at about 6.30pm near the road’s junction with New Road in Woodston.

The road was blocked while the teams helped those involved.

Police were called to the accident just after 6.30pm