Emergency services called to sudden death in Peterborough
Air ambulance landed at John Clare Recreation Ground as medics attended the scene
By Stephen Briggs
Published 4th Apr 2023, 11:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 11:06 BST
Emergency services were called to a sudden death in Peterborough on Monday evening.
The air ambulance, East of England Ambulances and Cambridgeshire police were all seen attending the incident at Fulbridge Road, near the junction with Mountsteven Avenue in Peterborough at around 5.30pm on Monday, April 3.
Sadly, a Cambridgeshire police spokesperson said they had been called to a sudden, non suspicious death by the ambulance service at 5.49pm.