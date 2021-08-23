Emergency services called to sudden death in Peterborough
Emergency services were called to the sudden death of a woman in Peterborough today.
Police and paramedics were called to Hansel Close in the Sugar Way estate in Peterborough just before 9am.
Residents said they saw the air ambulance land near by.
A police spokesman said; “We were called at 8.50am today (23 August) with reports of a sudden death in Hansel Close, Peterborough.
“The woman’s death is not being treated as suspicious and will be handed to the coroner.”