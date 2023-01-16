Emergency services called to 'sudden death' in Oxney Road, Peterborough
Police say death was ‘non suspicious’
By Stephen Briggs
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 16th Jan 2023, 3:12pm
Emergency services were called to a sudden death in Peterborough on Sunday (January 15).
Residents reported seeing a large number of police cars and ambulances on Oxney Road in the city at about noon.
They said the emergency services remained at the scene for a number of hours into the afternoon.
Today a spokesman for Cambridgeshire police said they had been called to attend a sudden, non suspicious, death, and could provide no further details.