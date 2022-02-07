Emergency services called to Peterborough home due to concern for a person
Emergency services were called to a Peterborough home last night (Sunday) due to concern for a person.
Monday, 7th February 2022, 9:51 am
Police and ambulance crews were called to Hazel Croft, Werrintgton at about 6pm after receiving reports of concerns for a person’s welfare.
Police attended to assist the ambulance service and one man was taken to Peterborough City Hospital. A police spokesman said ‘no crimes were raised.’