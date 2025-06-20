Residents are being warned about the dangers of putting batteries in the bin – after a bin lorry caught fire in Peterborough.

The blaze happened earlier this week in the city.

A spokesperson for Aragon, who run bin collections, said: “Our refuse crews had to put out a lorry fire this week, which was caused by a rechargeable electronic tablet that was in a recycling bin. Fortunately all crew members were unharmed and there was no damage to the vehicle.

“Electrical items, and battery packs from electrical items, need to be disposed of at the Household Recycling Centre.

“Household batteries can be collected at the same time as your bins, if you place them in a clear plastic bag on top of your bin lid (not inside).”