Tributes placed at Crown Lakes near Peterborough after body found in water during search for 16-year-old boy

Flowers and tributes have been placed at Crown Lakes in Farcet, near Peterborough, following the discovery of the body.

Crews spent Thursday evening and into the night searching the lake for a 16-year-old from the city, who is believed to have been swimming in the lake when he got into difficulty.

It was announced on Friday morning (April 4), that a body had been found just before midnight.

Police have yet to confirm a positive ID but have stated that it is believed to be the missing boy and that his family have been notified.

Tributes- which include, flowers, balloons and cards, have begun to be laid just in front of one of a number of wooden platform, intended to be used by fisherman, across the site.

Tributes at the site are made out to ‘Jack,’ with one such tribute on a nearby sign reading “RIP Jack. You will always be loved and remembered. This was a massive shock. We all love you so much.”

Cambridgeshire Police have handed the case over to the coroner.