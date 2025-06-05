Tributes paid to teenager who tragically died in fatal collision near Wisbech

By Gemma Gadd
Published 5th Jun 2025, 15:43 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2025, 15:51 BST

His vehicle was in collision with a double-decker bus

A teenager who died in a collision at Guyhirn, Wisbech, has been named as 18 year-old Nojukas Korzeniauskas.

The collision between a silver Mazda MX-5 and a Scania double-decker bus happened at about 2.45pm on 31 May.

Nojukas, of Cygnet Crescent, March, who was the driver of the car, was tragically pronounced dead at the scene. Six passengers from the bus were taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn with minor injuries.

Nojukas Korzeniauskas

His family has paid tribute to him in a statement:

"Our dearest Nojukas - you were always our light – our joy, our pride, a part of our hearts.

"Your smile lit up every room, and your laughter was music to our home.

"Though your journey here was far too short, your presence was a miracle full of endless love.

"We – your mama, dad, and brother – say goodbye not as to someone gone, but to someone who will always remain with us – in our memories, our dreams, our hearts.

"Each day without you is full of longing, but each day with your memory is full of love.

"Rest in peace, our sweet Nojukas. We love you endlessly. Always.

"Mama, Dad, and Brother. All your loved ones grieve."

Sergeant Mark Atkins said: “Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances, and we are appealing to anyone who saw the collision to contact us.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dashcam footage of the moments leading up to it should report it through the force website with the reference Operation Doodle. Anyone without internet access should call 101.

