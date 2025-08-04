Tributes paid to 'loving' Peterborough father killed in Nene Parkway crash
Tomas Lukosevicius, (42) of Hanbury, Orton Goldhay died when he was struck by a van on the Nene Parkway at about 8.45am on Thursday (July 31).
The driver of the van- a 60-year-old man from Thetford- was arrested on Friday (August 1) on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He has been released on bail to return to Thorpe Wood Police Station on October 30.
In a statement, his family said: “You left for a place from which no one returns… "Without saying goodbye, without a hug, without a word. “Like a wind that suddenly falls still. “Like a star that fades without a sound.
“You were just one person, but meant so much to so many – a brother, a son, a father, an uncle, a grandson, a friend. “Your place in each of our lives was unique. And now, without you here, we feel an emptiness that cannot be filled.
“Words fail us. It’s hard to speak when it hurts but even harder to stay silent when we need to say thank you.
“So we say – thank you. “Thank you for being. “Thank you for loving – quietly, with your heart. “Thank you for being there – even in silence, your presence meant everything. “Thank you for your strength, your sincerity, and your kind heart.
“Your footprints remain – not only in photographs or memories, but in our faces, our glances, our lives. Your presence left behind a light.
“Rest in peace, Tomas. You are gone, but your love and light remain with us – forever.”
Detective Sergeant Craig Wheeler said: “We believe there are still witnesses to this collision that have not come forward. If you were in and around the area at the time of the collision, please contact us today.”
Anyone with information or footage can use reference ‘Op Borough’ and report it to Cambridgeshire Constabulary through the force’s website. Anyone without internet access should call 101.