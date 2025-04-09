Three taken to hospital following two car crash in Peterborough
Three people were taken to hospital following a collision in Peterborough on Tuesday evening (April 8).
Emergency services were called to the incident at just after 8.45pm on Pearces Road following the collision, which Cambridgeshire Police said saw two cars crash into a ditch.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 8.47pm on Tuesday (8) crews from Stanground and Peterborough Volunteer Fire Brigade were called to a road traffic collision involving two vehicles on Pearces Road in Peterborough.
“Using specialist equipment firefighters released a casualty who was left in the care of ambulance crews.
“The crews returned to their station by 10.20pm.”
A spokesperson for the East of England Ambulance Service added: “We were called just before 8.50pm on Tuesday with reports of a road traffic collision on Pearces Road in Peterborough, involving two vehicles.
"Three ambulances, an ambulance officer vehicle, a rapid response vehicle and a critical care vehicle were sent to the scene. Three patients were transported to Peterborough City Hospital for further care."
A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said there were no serious injuries in the incident.