Three taken to hospital following crash on A15 in Peterborough

By Stephen Briggs
Published 6th Aug 2025, 15:13 BST
Three people were taken to hospital following a two vehicle collision in Peterborough.

The incident happened on the A15 near Werrington on Tuesday, August 5.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at about 4.15pm on August 5 to the A15 near the Werrington roundabout in Peterborough to reports of a two-vehicle collision.

“Three people in one of the cars involved suffered minor injuries and were taken to hospital.

“The other driver was uninjured and will be voluntary interviewed.”

