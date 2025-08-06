Three taken to hospital following crash on A15 in Peterborough

Three people were taken to hospital following a two vehicle collision in Peterborough.

The incident happened on the A15 near Werrington on Tuesday, August 5.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at about 4.15pm on August 5 to the A15 near the Werrington roundabout in Peterborough to reports of a two-vehicle collision.

“Three people in one of the cars involved suffered minor injuries and were taken to hospital.

“The other driver was uninjured and will be voluntary interviewed.”