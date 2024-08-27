Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Collision happened on Saturday afternoon

A teenage boy is in a critical condition following a collision on the A1M near Huntingdon.

The 16-year-old boy was the front-seat passenger of a black Peugeot 107 when it was involved in a collision with a white Ford Transit 350 Leader minibus at about 4.30pm on Saturday.

The collision happened near junction 14 of the A1M southbound at Alconbury Hill, resulting in the road being closed for several hours.

The driver of the Peugeot, a 49-year-old woman, suffered minor injuries while the teenage boy was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

Seven occupants of the minibus were treated for minor injuries.

Police are now appealing for witnesses – or anyone with dashcam footage of the incident – to come forward to help with the investigation.

Sergeant Mark Atkins, from the Beds, Cambs and Herts Road Policing Unit, said: “I would like to appeal for anyone who has dashcam footage of the collision, or either vehicle in the moments leading up to it, to contact us.

“Many people stopped to help but have not yet provided statements, therefore I would also like to appeal for them to get in touch with us.”

The driver of the minibus, a 26-year-old man from South Yorkshire, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving. He has been released on bail until November.

Anyone with information should contact police online via webchat or the reporting forms and quote incident 359 of 24 August. Those without internet access should call 101.