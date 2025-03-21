St John's Street near Peterborough city centre re-opens after pedestrian hit by car

By Stephen Briggs
Published 21st Mar 2025, 15:43 BST

Pedestrian suffered minor injuries

St John’s Street in Peterborough has re-opened after a pedestrian was hit by a car.

The incident happened at about 2pm today (Friday, March 21).

The road was closed for about an hour following the incident.

The incident happened on St John's Streetplaceholder image
The incident happened on St John's Street

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called to St John’s Street in Peterborough at about 2pm today (21 March).

“A car and pedestrian were involved in a collision.

“The pedestrian suffered minor injuries and there were no arrests. The road re-opened at about 3pm.”

