St John's Street near Peterborough city centre re-opens after pedestrian hit by car
Pedestrian suffered minor injuries
St John’s Street in Peterborough has re-opened after a pedestrian was hit by a car.
The incident happened at about 2pm today (Friday, March 21).
The road was closed for about an hour following the incident.
A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called to St John’s Street in Peterborough at about 2pm today (21 March).
“A car and pedestrian were involved in a collision.
“The pedestrian suffered minor injuries and there were no arrests. The road re-opened at about 3pm.”