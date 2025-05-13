Section of Thorpe Road in Peterborough city centre reopened following 'concern incident'

By Ben Jones
Published 13th May 2025, 15:15 BST
Updated 14th May 2025, 11:44 BST
The road was closed on Tuesday afternoon (May 13).

A section of Thorpe Road has been reopened after being closed from 2:15pm on Tuesday afternoon.

The road was closed and trains were delayed due to reports of concern for an individual in Peterborough city centre.

Police confirmed that a section of Thorpe Road was closed, close to Crescent Bridge, meanwhile National Rail reported major disruption between Stevenage and Peterborough.

The road reopened at just after 7pm.

