Power restored to homes in Whittlesey after car crashes into electricity pole causing fire
Power has been resorted to a number of homes in Whittlesey after a car crashed into an electricity pole.
Around 35 homes were left without power on Saturday evening (September 13) after a car crashed into an electricity pole on the B1040 Ramsey Road from Whittlesey to Pondersbridge.
The car was electric and a fire started after it left the road.
The driver escaped with what Cambridgeshire Police described as ‘slight injuries.’
Recovery work was carried out at the scene to allow UK Power Networks to start engineering works to restore the supply. Power was returned to homes early on Sunday morning.