Popular burger bar Higgsy's in Peterborough layby targeted by arsonists

Much-loved burger joint Higgsy’s has been targeted by arsonists.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The converted shipping container is a regular and welcome sight for drivers who often travel past Norman Cross at Yaxley.

Run by Adam Miller with his partner Amber Higgs, the business has made a real name for itself over the past three years through its presence on TikTok as well as Instagram along with its signature burgers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unfortunately, however, the pair received a distressing call in the early hours of Saturday morning (August 16) to inform them that their business had been set on fire.

Adam at Higgsy's on Saturday morning. Photo: Higgsy's.

A more serious incident was avoided after a police officer out on patrol happened to see the fire and acted quickly to prevent it from spreading further.

The fire service found the cause of the blaze to be deliberate.

Adam said: “I was quite shocked. We are grateful to the observant and quick-thinking actions of the police to stop the fire spreading. It would have done very quickly as there were a lot of petrol on the side of the hatch and all over the back. They also attempted to set fire to some containers full of oil. The officer on the scene was able to put the fire out and alert the fire brigade.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite this, the pair were able to open as normal on Saturday at 11am!

Adam and Amber. Photo: Higgsy's.

Adam added: “We don’t let things like this beat us.

“We have had an enormous response since it happened too. We absolutely love our Higgsy’s world and they have been really supportive. Experiencing people rally around when experiencing the low of having someone try and set fire to out business was really nice.”

Anyone who may have information about the incident that took place in the early hours of Saturday morning should contact Cambridgeshire Police on 101.

Higgsy’s opens Tuesday to Saturday, 11am to 3.30pm, and on Friday and Saturday nights they do deliveries through Just Eat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adam and Amber are also hosting an open air cinema event on Sunday (August 24) at Yaxley Football Club between 10pm and 6:30pm. Two full length musicals- The Greatest Showman and Mamma Mia- will be shown on large LED screens, there will also be live music courtesy of The Main Event, a live speed eating challenge with international competitive food eater Max vs Food as well as a range of food vendors including The Cheesy Pig, Tacos & Flipflops, Coco's Caribbean Kitchen and Higgsy's and much more.

To find out more, visit https://www.tickettailor.com/events/higgsyscinema/1733097.