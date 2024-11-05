Police warn residents not to approach missing pitbull-type dog near Crowland

Dog is missing in the Shepeau Stow area

Police have warned residents not to approach a missing dog near Crowland.

Officers are hunting for the ‘Pitbull-type breed of dog’ in the Shepeau Stow area, close to Crowland.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: “We have been made aware of a Pitbull-type breed of dog that has gone missing in the Shepeau Stow area.

A stock image of a Pitbull dog - police said a similar dog is missing near Crowland

“The dog was reported missing yesterday morning (November 4) and officers have been actively searching for it during the day, but it has not yet been found.

“This dog is not linked to any Lincolnshire Police case or investigation so we are unsure of the dog’s temperament and advise the public not to approach it if it’s seen but to call us on 101 quoting incident 147 of 04/11/24.”