Police warn residents not to approach missing pitbull-type dog near Crowland

By Stephen Briggs
Published 5th Nov 2024, 09:20 BST
Dog is missing in the Shepeau Stow area

Police have warned residents not to approach a missing dog near Crowland.

Most Popular

Officers are hunting for the ‘Pitbull-type breed of dog’ in the Shepeau Stow area, close to Crowland.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: “We have been made aware of a Pitbull-type breed of dog that has gone missing in the Shepeau Stow area.

A stock image of a Pitbull dog - police said a similar dog is missing near Crowlandplaceholder image
A stock image of a Pitbull dog - police said a similar dog is missing near Crowland

“The dog was reported missing yesterday morning (November 4) and officers have been actively searching for it during the day, but it has not yet been found.

“This dog is not linked to any Lincolnshire Police case or investigation so we are unsure of the dog’s temperament and advise the public not to approach it if it’s seen but to call us on 101 quoting incident 147 of 04/11/24.”

Related topics:Police
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice