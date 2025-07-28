Police say missing 17-year-old Angel has links to Cambridgeshire

Police have said a missing 17-year-old girl has links to Cambridgeshire – and have urged anyone who sees here to contact officers.

Angel, aged 17, was last seen by police in Hatfield, Herts, on Tuesday 15 July, with further sightings on Wednesday 16 and Friday 18 July.

She is described as being approximately 5ft 6ins tall and of very slim build with pink hair and blue eyes. However, her hair colour may now be different if she has not had access to hair-colouring products.

Officers understand her appearance has changed since the photos released with the appeal for help were taken.

Police are trying to find missing teenager Angel

When Angel went missing, she was described as wearing an oversized puffer jacket, black McKenzie jogging bottoms with white writing and black Fila trainers.

Cambridgeshire Police said Angel has links to Huntingdon.

Hertfordshire Police also said that Angel is known to frequent the Parkhouse Court area of Hatfield. She may have also travelled to Bedfordshire or London, although may now be further afield.

Angel has links to Luton in Bedfordshire, Harlow in Essex and Southampton in Hampshire.

Pete Frost, Welwyn Hatfield Chief Inspector, said: “Angel hasn’t been seen in almost two weeks, and we are growing increasingly worried for her welfare. Our understanding is that she has no phone and no access to banking, and we need to make sure she is safe.

“Our officers are carrying out numerous enquiries to find her, which is our top priority.

“If you have seen Angel, or have any information that may help our enquiries, please make you sure you contact the police immediately.

“I’d also like to make a direct appeal to Angel: You are not in any trouble, we just want to make sure you’re okay and safe.”

You can report information by:

Filling out Herts Police online reporting form at https://orlo.uk/GKXvf

Speaking to an operator at Force Communications Room via online web chat at https://orlo.uk/c0GRp

Calling the non-emergency telephone number 101 (for immediate sightings, dial 999).

Contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visiting https://orlo.uk/D4VIQ