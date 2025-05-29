Police reveal dramatic images of two-vehicle road collision near March
Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision which closed a road near March.
Emergency services were called to Boots Bridge junction with the Sixteen Foot on May 28 following reports of a two vehicle road traffic collision at around 2.49pm.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Officers arrived to find one vehicle on its side and one on top of the crash barrier.
"One driver has been taken to Huntingdon Hospital with minor injuries.
"The road was closed for a short time while the vehicles were recovered and Cambridgeshire Highways made the barrier safe.
“If you witnessed the collision please call 101 or report via https://orlo.uk/v3hJX. CAD number 309 of 28/05/2025.”