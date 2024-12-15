Police launch witness appeal after van driver killed in crash near Bourne

Crash happened on Saturday morning (December 14)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have launched a witness appeal after a van driver died in a crash near Bourne.

Emergency services were called to the incident on Saturday morning (December 14). Sadly the driver died at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “We were called to a collision involving one vehicle on Spalding Road, to the east of Bourne at 10.20 on Saturday 14 December.

The crash happened on Spalding Road near Bourne

“Officers found a white DAF van had left the road and had come to rest in a ditch. The driver, a man in his 50s sadly died at the scene of the collision. No-one else was in the vehicle.

“We are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time or who saw the white van shortly before the collision driving in the area. Please check any dashcam or other recorded footage and get in touch if believe you have captured the white DAF van.

“We would also like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident and has not yet contacted the police. Anyone who has any information at all that will assist with our investigation is asked to contact the Investigating Officer by email at “[email protected] or call and leave a message on 01522 212316.”