Police launch investigation after body of missing man found in water at Spalding

A member of the public found the body on Saturday morning. A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: “The incident was called in by a member of the public just after 9am (Saturday, November 2) after they discovered the man in the water course at Fulney Lane South. Police and Ambulance attended but he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. “He has now been identified as Przemyslaw Gebka, aged 42, and his next of kin have been made aware. Investigations are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident. “Mr Gebka was last seen on October 28 in the Spalding area, and we would like to hear from anyone who may have seen him in the last few weeks.” If you have any information please contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident 118 of 02/11/24 or email [email protected] quoting incident 118 of 02/11/24.