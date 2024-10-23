Police launch appeal to find 82-year-old Frances who has been reported missing from Stamford
Lincolnshire Police launched the appeal today.
A spokesperson for the force said: “We are concerned for the welfare of 82-year-old Frances, who was reported missing from Stamford yesterday (22 October).
“She is described as having a slim build, and she usually wears a distinctive long black coat, a large dark coloured hat and carries a Superdrug carrier bag as in the photo.
"The last confirmed sighting for Frances was on Wednesday 16 October just after 3.30pm on the High Street in Stamford.
“If you have seen her, or know where she may be, please get in touch by calling 101 quoting incident 257 of 22 October. Alternatively, you can also email [email protected].”