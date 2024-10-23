Police launch appeal to find 82-year-old Frances who has been reported missing from Stamford

By Stephen Briggs
Published 23rd Oct 2024, 15:09 BST
Frances was reported missing on October 22 – but has not been seen for a week

Police have launched an appeal to find an 82-year-old woman reported missing from Stamford.

Lincolnshire Police launched the appeal today.

A spokesperson for the force said: “We are concerned for the welfare of 82-year-old Frances, who was reported missing from Stamford yesterday (22 October).

Police have released these images of missing FrancesPolice have released these images of missing Frances
Police have released these images of missing Frances

“She is described as having a slim build, and she usually wears a distinctive long black coat, a large dark coloured hat and carries a Superdrug carrier bag as in the photo.

"The last confirmed sighting for Frances was on Wednesday 16 October just after 3.30pm on the High Street in Stamford.

“If you have seen her, or know where she may be, please get in touch by calling 101 quoting incident 257 of 22 October. Alternatively, you can also email [email protected].”

