Police launch appeal after teenager seriously injured in crash on Paston Parkway in Peterborough

By Stephen Briggs
Published 9th Dec 2024, 13:49 BST
Updated 9th Dec 2024, 13:55 BST
Crash happened on Saturday morning

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a collision left a teenage man with serious injuries.

A black Renaut Capture and grey Citroen C3 collided at about 11.10am on Saturday (7 December) on the northbound A15 Paston Parkway, between the Gunthorpe and Werrington roundabouts.

A passenger in the Renault, an 18-year-old man, from Eye Green, Peterborough, was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge, with serious injuries.

All others involved suffered minor injuries.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage should report it through the Cambridgeshire Police website using reference CC-07122024-0186, or by calling 101.

