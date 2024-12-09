Police launch appeal after teenager seriously injured in crash on Paston Parkway in Peterborough

Crash happened on Saturday morning

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a collision left a teenage man with serious injuries.

A black Renaut Capture and grey Citroen C3 collided at about 11.10am on Saturday (7 December) on the northbound A15 Paston Parkway, between the Gunthorpe and Werrington roundabouts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A passenger in the Renault, an 18-year-old man, from Eye Green, Peterborough, was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge, with serious injuries.

All others involved suffered minor injuries.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage should report it through the Cambridgeshire Police website using reference CC-07122024-0186, or by calling 101.