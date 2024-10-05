Police find body on A1 near Stamford in search for missing Peterborough man

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police searching for a missing Peterborough man have found a body.

Robert Mee, 58, left his home in Werrington and was last seen walking north on Lincoln Road on 25 September.

Sadly, officers found the body of a man near the A1 at Stamford yesterday (4 October).

The death is not thought to be suspicious and formal identification has not yet taken place.