Police find body on A1 near Stamford in search for missing Peterborough man

By Stephen Briggs
Published 5th Oct 2024, 15:08 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Officers say death is not thought to be suspicious

Police searching for a missing Peterborough man have found a body.

Robert Mee, 58, left his home in Werrington and was last seen walking north on Lincoln Road on 25 September.

Sadly, officers found the body of a man near the A1 at Stamford yesterday (4 October).

The death is not thought to be suspicious and formal identification has not yet taken place.

Related topics:PolicePeterboroughStamfordWerrington
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice