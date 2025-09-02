Police close road in Stamford after collision AND assault in area

By Stephen Briggs
Published 2nd Sep 2025, 15:09 BST
Police have closed a road in Stamford after reports of a collision and an assault in the area.

Motorists are being warned of long delays in the town as a result of the incidents.

Most Popular

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “We are at the scene of a collision at Ryhall Road in Stamford. The road has been closed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We are also investigating reports of an assault in the area and a scene guard is in place while we carry out enquiries.

“This is causing significant delays in the town, and we are asking motorists to avoid the area if possible”

News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice