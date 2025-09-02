Police close road in Stamford after collision AND assault in area
Police have closed a road in Stamford after reports of a collision and an assault in the area.
Motorists are being warned of long delays in the town as a result of the incidents.
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “We are at the scene of a collision at Ryhall Road in Stamford. The road has been closed.
“We are also investigating reports of an assault in the area and a scene guard is in place while we carry out enquiries.
“This is causing significant delays in the town, and we are asking motorists to avoid the area if possible”