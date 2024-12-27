Police close Cherry Orton Road in Peterborough on Boxing Day following sudden death of man
Police closed a road in Peterborough on Boxing Day evening following the sudden death of a man.
Cherry Orton Road was shut while emergency services attended the scene.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 7.13pm yesterday (26 December) with reports of a sudden death in Cherry Orton Road, Peterborough.
“The man's death is not being treated as suspicious and will be handed to the coroner.”