Police close Cherry Orton Road in Peterborough on Boxing Day following sudden death of man

By Stephen Briggs
Published 27th Dec 2024, 10:27 GMT
Updated 27th Dec 2024, 11:34 GMT
Death is not being treated as suspicious

Police closed a road in Peterborough on Boxing Day evening following the sudden death of a man.

Cherry Orton Road was shut while emergency services attended the scene.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 7.13pm yesterday (26 December) with reports of a sudden death in Cherry Orton Road, Peterborough.

“The man's death is not being treated as suspicious and will be handed to the coroner.”

