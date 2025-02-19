Police called after car crashes through barriers outside Morrisons in Bretton, Peterborough

By Stephen Briggs
Published 19th Feb 2025, 10:34 GMT
Updated 19th Feb 2025, 13:15 GMT
Crash happened just after 8.15pm last night (Tuesday)

Emergency services were called to Bretton in Peterborough last night after a car crashed through bollards outside a city store.

The car smashed through the barriers outside Morrisons just after 8.15pm.

A picture taken by PT reader Jim Mack showed the aftermath of the collision.

The aftermath of the collision. Pic: Jim MackThe aftermath of the collision. Pic: Jim Mack
The aftermath of the collision. Pic: Jim Mack

Thankfully, police said there were no serious injuries.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 8.17pm yesterday with reports a car had crashed into the barriers and driven towards the store of the Morrisons at the Bretton Centre.

“Officers and paramedics attended but there were no offences and no injuries.”

