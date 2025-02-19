Police called after car crashes through barriers outside Morrisons in Bretton, Peterborough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Crash happened just after 8.15pm last night (Tuesday)

Emergency services were called to Bretton in Peterborough last night after a car crashed through bollards outside a city store.

The car smashed through the barriers outside Morrisons just after 8.15pm.

A picture taken by PT reader Jim Mack showed the aftermath of the collision.

The aftermath of the collision. Pic: Jim Mack

Thankfully, police said there were no serious injuries.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 8.17pm yesterday with reports a car had crashed into the barriers and driven towards the store of the Morrisons at the Bretton Centre.

“Officers and paramedics attended but there were no offences and no injuries.”