Police called after car crashes through barriers outside Morrisons in Bretton, Peterborough
Emergency services were called to Bretton in Peterborough last night after a car crashed through bollards outside a city store.
The car smashed through the barriers outside Morrisons just after 8.15pm.
A picture taken by PT reader Jim Mack showed the aftermath of the collision.
Thankfully, police said there were no serious injuries.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 8.17pm yesterday with reports a car had crashed into the barriers and driven towards the store of the Morrisons at the Bretton Centre.
“Officers and paramedics attended but there were no offences and no injuries.”