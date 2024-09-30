Police appealing for help to find missing man from Peterborough

By Stephen Briggs
Published 30th Sep 2024, 11:02 BST
Robert Mee was last seen on Lincoln Road on September 25

Police are asking for the public’s help to find a man who has gone missing from Peterborough.

Robert Mee, 58, left his home in Werrington and was last seen walking north on Lincoln Road on 25 September.

He is described as white, slim build. He has dark hair, balding, and was last seen wearing a red waterproof jacket, dark coloured baseball cap, dark trousers and walking boots.

Robert Mee, and inset, a CCTV image of Robert when he was last seen

Inspector James Sheffield said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Robert’s welfare and are doing all we can to locate him but now need help from people in the community.

“I am appealing to members of the public who believe they may have seen Robert since he was last sighted on Wednesday. He is a keen walker so I also appeal directly to fellow walkers and dog walkers who may have seen him.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police quoting reference 471 of 26 September.

