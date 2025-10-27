Police appeal to find missing man Jamal in Peterborough

Police have launched an appeal to find a missing man in Peterborough.

Jamal was last known to be in the city centre, near Bourges Boulevard, in the early hours of Sunday morning (October 26) and officers are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare. He is believed to be on foot and searches of the surrounding areas are taking place. A police spokesperson said Jamal was last seen wearing a full beige tracksuit, red rucksack and white trainers. Anyone who has seen him or who has information concerning his whereabouts should call 999, quoting incident 461 of 25 October