Police appeal to find missing Crowland man Jason

By Stephen Briggs
Published 16th Jun 2025, 09:32 BST
Jason was reported missing on June 5

Police are appealing for help to find a missing man from Crowland.

Lincolnshire Police said 54-year-old Jason was reporting missing from his home in Crowland on Thursday 5 June and officers are now appealing for help to find him after following multiple lines of enquiry.

Jason is described as being of a medium build and may be wearing a camo jacket, trousers and a flat cap. He has tattoos on his arms, back and stomach.

If you have seen him or know where he may be, please get in touch with Lincolnshire police by calling 101 or emailing [email protected] quoting incident 188 of 5 June in the subject line.

