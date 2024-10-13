Police appeal to find missing 16-year-old Abbie last seen in Market Deeping

By Stephen Briggs
Published 13th Oct 2024, 16:14 BST
Abbie was reported missing around three days ago

Police have launched an appeal to find a missing teenager.

Abbie (16) was reported missing around three days ago and has been seen in the Market Deeping area.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: “We believe she is now in the Boston area and are urging anyone with information on her whereabouts to come forward.

Have you seen Abbie?

“She is described as being 5ft 5’’ tall, slim and with long red hair. She is thought to be wearing a grey zip-up hoodie and leggings. Abbie smokes and vapes on occasion too.

“We’re desperate to find her and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

“If you have any information which you think might help us, please call 101 quoting the incident number 37 11/10/24.”

