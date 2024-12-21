Police appeal for witnesses after Fens crash that left two people needing surgery

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Crash happened on A141 on Thursday, December 12

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a collision which left two people requiring surgery.

The crash involved a Hyundai Kona, an Audi A1 and a Toyota Auris and happened on the A141 between Warboys and Chatteris at about 6am on 12 December.

The driver of the Audi, a 26-year-old woman, was taken to Hinchingbrooke Hospital but later transferred to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge, where she underwent emergency surgery. She remains in hospital in a stable condition.

The crash happened on the A141 between Chatteris and Warboys

The driver of the Hyundai also received serious injuries and was taken to Hinchingbrooke Hospital, where he required surgery.

The driver of the Toyota was not seriously injured.

Anyone with dashcam footage or information about the collision should report it through the force website using reference CC-12122024-0045.

Anyone without internet access should call 101.