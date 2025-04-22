Police appeal after three lorry collision on A14 at Brampton Hut
Officers were called to Brampton Hut, near junction 21, at about 3am on Thursday (17 April), with reports that an articulated lorry had collided with two other stationary articulated lorries, which were parked in a lay-by.
Two of the drivers suffered minor injuries.
PC Sam Holliday, from the road policing unit, said: “We are appealing for witnesses to the collision, or anyone who may have seen a light blue Volvo HGV with a white trailer prior to the incident.
“We would also like to hear from anyone who has dashcam footage.”
Anyone with information is asked to report online www.cambs.police.uk or call 101 and quote reference CC-17042025-0043.