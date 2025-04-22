Police appeal after three lorry collision on A14 at Brampton Hut

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two drivers were injured

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for information following a collision between three lorries on the A14.

Officers were called to Brampton Hut, near junction 21, at about 3am on Thursday (17 April), with reports that an articulated lorry had collided with two other stationary articulated lorries, which were parked in a lay-by.

Two of the drivers suffered minor injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are appealing for witnesses

PC Sam Holliday, from the road policing unit, said: “We are appealing for witnesses to the collision, or anyone who may have seen a light blue Volvo HGV with a white trailer prior to the incident.

“We would also like to hear from anyone who has dashcam footage.”

Anyone with information is asked to report online www.cambs.police.uk or call 101 and quote reference CC-17042025-0043.