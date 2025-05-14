Police appeal after Spalding man dies in road collision outside primary school

The collision involved three vehicles

Police are appealing for information following the death of a Spalding man after a collision on the A52 at Wrangle, Lincolnshire.

The incident, reported to Lincolnshire Police at 12.55pm, on Thursday, May 1, happened near Wrangle Primary School.

It involved a white DAF truck, red Vauxhall Astra and grey Land Rover Discovery.

Lincolnshire Police

A force spokesperson said: “Two people - the driver and passenger in the Astra - were taken to hospital following the collision.

“Sadly, the passenger, a man in his 70s from the Spalding area, died on Friday (9 May).

“We are now appealing for anyone who saw the collision or the vehicles in the moments beforehand to contact us.”

You can contact the police by calling 101 or by emailing [email protected], remembering to quote Incident 176 of 1 May.