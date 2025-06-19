Peterborough woman (33) killed in motorcycle crash on B1043

By Stephen Briggs
Published 19th Jun 2025, 10:21 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2025, 11:30 BST
A Peterborough motorcyclist has died following a crash on the B1043 yesterday (18 June).

At about 7.45pm, a woman was riding a red Honda GB 650 RA-K north along the B1043 at Stanton Hill, towards Sawtry, when she left the road and went into a fence.

The 33-year-old woman from Hampton Hargate, Peterborough, died at the scene.

No other vehicles were believed to be involved.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the tragic incident on the B1043 near Peterboroughplaceholder image
Sergeant Mark Atkins said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who sadly lost her life. Her family are being supported by our specially trained family liaison officers.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances, and we are appealing to anyone who saw the collision or the bike before it happened to contact us.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dashcam footage of the moments leading up to it should report it through the Cambridgeshire Police website at https://www.cambs.police.uk/ with the reference Operation Larkinson.

Anyone without internet access should call 101.

