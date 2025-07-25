Peterborough road blocked following two vehicle collision

A two-vehicle collision today brought a Peterborough road to a standstill.

The incident happened at about 1pm when the two vehicles were in collision on the bridge over the A1139 Parkway at Oxney Road near Sainsbury’s.

Police say the road was blocked for a short while following the collision.

Recovery vehicles attended the scene to remove the vehicles shortly after 1.30pm.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesperson said: “We were called shortly after 1pm to reports of a two-vehicle collision.

"There are no details with regards to injuries at this time.”