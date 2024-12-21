Peterborough Police launch appeal after woman seriously injured in Hampton crash

By Stephen Briggs
Published 20th Dec 2024, 14:10 GMT
Updated 20th Dec 2024, 14:24 GMT
Crash happened on Thursday afternoon

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a collision in Peterborough.

Officers and paramedics were called to Eagle Way, in Hampton Vale, at about 4.20pm on Thursday (19 December).

A red Citroen C2 had crashed into a parked black Mazda 5.

Police are appealing for witnesses
Police are appealing for witnesses

The driver of the Citroen, a 51-year-old woman from Orton Longueville, was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge, with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Sergeant David McIllwhan said: “We would like to hear from anyone who may have seen the crash or has dashcam of it.

“It would also be useful to hear from people who may have seen the red Citroen or has dashcam footage of it prior to being on Eagle Way.”

Anyone with information or video footage should report it through the force website using reference CC-19122024-0360.

Anyone without internet access should call 101.

