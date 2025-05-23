Peterborough car park cordoned off man in his 60s seriously injured unloading lorry

Emergency services were called at 8:20am.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man in his 60s has been seriously injured unloading a lorry in Peterborough.

The emergency services were called to the Allia Business Centre car park at just after 8am on Monday morning (May 23).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The car park was cordoned off following the incident while enquiries were carried out.

The man was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital.

It is understood that the incident will be handed over to the Health and Safety Executive.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at about 8.20am today (23 May) with reports a man had been injured while unloading a lorry in a car park on London Road.

“Officers attended and the man in his 60s has been taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital with serious injuries.”