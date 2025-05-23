Peterborough car park cordoned off man in his 60s seriously injured unloading lorry

By Ben Jones
Published 23rd May 2025, 16:01 BST

Emergency services were called at 8:20am.

A man in his 60s has been seriously injured unloading a lorry in Peterborough.

The emergency services were called to the Allia Business Centre car park at just after 8am on Monday morning (May 23).

The car park was cordoned off following the incident while enquiries were carried out.

The man was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital.

It is understood that the incident will be handed over to the Health and Safety Executive.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at about 8.20am today (23 May) with reports a man had been injured while unloading a lorry in a car park on London Road.

“Officers attended and the man in his 60s has been taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital with serious injuries.”

