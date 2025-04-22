Pedestrian killed after being struck by car on A47 at Thornhaugh near Peterborough

By Stephen Briggs
Published 22nd Apr 2025, 11:15 BST
Police are appealing for witnessed following incident on Easter Sunday

A man has been killed after he was struck by a car on the A47 at Thornhaugh near Peterborough.

Emergency services were called at about 9.55pm on Sunday (20 April) with reports a pedestrian had been struck on the A47 near to the junction with Russel Hill at Thornhaugh.

A grey Audi and a grey Citroen were both involved.

Police are appealing for witnesses

The pedestrian, a man in his 30s, who had just exited a vehicle parked in an adjacent lay-by, died at the scene.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone who saw what happened in the moments leading up to the incident.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage should report it through the force website using the reference Op Kingsway or call 101.

