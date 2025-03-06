Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after fail-to-stop collision in Peterborough

The man was struck by a car which fled the scene

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a man was seriously injured in a fail-to-stop collision in Peterborough last night.

A silver Nissan Micra struck the pedestrian in Burghley Road at about 8.40pm yesterday (5 March).

Cambs Police said the driver of the car failed to stop at the scene.

“The 43-year-old pedestrian was treated in hospital where he remains with life-threatening injuries,” a force spokesperson said.

“The Nissan is believed to have been travelling in convoy with a white Seat Ibiza, and heading towards Park Road, at the time of the collision.”

Anyone who saw what happened in the lead up to the collision or has dashcam footage, should report it through the force website using reference 35/16013/25.

Anyone without internet access should call 101.