Paths at Peterborough's Ferry Meadows flooded following heavy rain earlier this week

By Stephen Briggs
Published 29th Nov 2024, 09:34 BST

Severe flood warning still in place at Yarwell

Visitors to Peterborough’s Ferry Meadows Park are being warned that some paths are flooded following heavy rain earlier this week.

Staff at the park have promised that the Christmas Winter Festival, starting this weekend, should be unaffected – but some paths around the lakes are under water.

A spokesperson for the Nene Park Trust, which runs the park, said: “Flood waters are rising and Lakeside is currently flooded with no access to Lakeside Kitchen & Bar, Nene Outdoors, the boat yard or the old car park. “Although we don't have confirmation yet this morning of the state of other paths across the Park you can assume that paths at Thorpe Meadows and the outer edges of Ferry Meadows may well be flooded too - we will update later. “The central area of Ferry Meadows at the Visitor Centre should be fine to access as we continue to prepare for the Winter Festival - starting tomorrow!”

Some of the paths are flooded at Ferry Meadows - and there is no access to Lakeside Kitchen & Bar, Nene Outdoors, the boat yard or the old car park. Picture: Nene Park Trust

A ‘Danger to life’ severe flood warning is still in place at Yarwell. The warning reads: “This is a severe flood warning for Areas near the River Nene from Elton to Wansford. This warning has been issued due to the onset of flooding at Yarwell Mill Country Park creating deep water. This means there is danger to life, and you must act now. Call 999 if in immediate danger, follow advice from emergency services, keep yourself and your family safe. Severe flooding is expected to continue. Please evacuate the area.”

