One person killed in collision at Ramsey near Peterborough after car crashes into water

By Stephen Briggs
Published 7th Mar 2025, 09:21 BST
Updated 7th Mar 2025, 11:00 BST

Collision happened at 2.26am today (Friday)

A person has died following a crash on a Fenland road in the early hours of this morning.

Emergency services were called to Forty Foot Bank just before 2.30am today (Friday).

Sadly police confirmed one person dies in the incident.

A police spokesperson said: “We were called to Forty Foot Bank at 2.26am today with reports of a single-vehicle collision involving a car which had gone into the water.

Police, firefighters and paramedics attended, and one person has sustained fatal injuries. The road was closed as a result but is now re-open.

“Anyone with information should report online or call 101 quoting Operation Blight, or incident 30 of 7 March.”

