No injuries were reported following a crash on Bright Street in Peterborough on Sunday (July 6).

At just after 10am on Sunday, Bright Street was blocked due to a crash.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at about 10.10am yesterday with reports of a collision between two vehicles on Bright Street, Peterborough.

“No injuries or arrests, the road was closed while recovery took place.”