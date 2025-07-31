Nene Parkway in Peterborough reopens following crash between van and lorry

The Nene Parkway in Peterborough has fully reopened again following a crash on Thursday morning (July 31).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The crash occurred at before 9am on a section of the parkway close to Orton Longueville and the section of the road is closed.

Cambridgeshire Police were called at 8.45am with reports of a collision between a van and a lorry on the Nene Parkway.

There have been no details released about the drivers involved at this stage.

More as we have it.