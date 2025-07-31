Nene Parkway in Peterborough reopens following crash between van and lorry
The Nene Parkway in Peterborough has fully reopened again following a crash on Thursday morning (July 31).
The crash occurred at before 9am on a section of the parkway close to Orton Longueville and the section of the road is closed.
Cambridgeshire Police were called at 8.45am with reports of a collision between a van and a lorry on the Nene Parkway.
There have been no details released about the drivers involved at this stage.
More as we have it.