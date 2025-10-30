Mum and kids from Spalding stranded in hurricane-hit Jamaica witness "horrendous" destruction which left them fearing they would never return home

A Spalding family stranded in hurricane-hit Jamaica have spoken of the terrifying moment their hotel roof was ripped off – leaving them fearing for their lives.

Elizabeth Batterham was hoping for a sunshine holiday with her three young children – but the ferocity of the storm that raged across the resort left the family terrified they may never return home.

The category 5 Hurricane Melissa – thought to be one of the most powerful on record to hit the country – devastated the island when it made landfall on Tuesday, October 28. The weather event caused extensive damage, flooding and power cuts across the region – and a number of deaths.

“Our hotel in Montego Bay was right in the path, it’s lost roofs and balconies, the ground floor was flooded and windows shattered,” said Elizabeth. “The destruction left behind is horrendous.

Inset: Elizabeth and her children take a selfie the day after arriving in Jamaica. Main images: Snapshots the family took of hurricane damage around their hotel.

"I genuinely didn’t think we would ever be going home. The whole building shook and the windows sounded like they would just fly away.”

Elizabeth and her children, aged eight, 14 and 16, flew out to Jamaica on Friday – unaware that a ferocious hurricane was on the way. By the next day, the stormy weather had already begun - leaving the family hotel-bound and unable to explore the island or even take a dip in the hotel pool.

"We weren’t aware of any hurricane due to hit, and neither the holiday company or the hotel made us aware until it was too late to leave,” she said.

“It’s been a struggle emotionally for everyone. Thankfully we have food now and the staff at the hotel have been amazing.”

Photos of the hurricane damage: View of damage taken from the family's hotel balcony, left, and destruction of another part of the hotel, right.

The family booked the trip to enjoy some quality time together in the sun – as part of the mum’s plans to give her children the experience of travel while they are still young.

“We embrace the time we have as a family, so have been visiting all the places we’ve ever wanted to go whilst they are young enough to enjoy it,” she explains.

"But our experience in Jamaica is certainly not one I would of put on my bucket list!”

The family were due to fly out tonight (October 30) but due to damage to the airport, they are still waiting for an updates on when they can fly home.